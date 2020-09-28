27 Azerbaijani soldiers killed in Karabakh attack identified

PanARMENIAN.Net - 27 Azeri soldiers who were killed during Azerbaijan's assault on Nagorno-Karabakh have been identified.

While compiling the list, Razm.info has used information posted on social networks, and videos published by the Artsakh (Karabakh) Defense Army, which show bodies of Azerbaijani servicemen.

The following is a list of those who have been identified so far:

1․ Mehman Miraziz oğlu Şirvanov;

2․ Kazımov Emin Farman oğlu;

3․ Zaur Hüseynov;

4.Tabriz Rasulzade;

5․ Hacıyev İsmet Şölat oğlu;

6․ Babayev Murad

7․ Şahlar Valiyev

8․ Hasan Turan oğlu Demirov) ;

9․ Hüseyn Vahim oğlu Hasanov;

10․ Akbarov Qalib Abdül oğlu;

11․ Atayev Nicat Habil oğlu;

12․ Safaraliyev Reşad Farman oğlu;

13․ Xudayev Yaşar Ali oğlu;

14․ Zamiq Çingiz oğlu Ahmedov;

15․ Mammadov Elmir Arzu oğlu;

16․Qantayev Ömar Şamil oğlu;

17․ Allahverdi Babayev;

18․ Ahmadov Elmaddin Uğur oğlu;

19․ Qardaş Alxas Mirxas oğlu;

20․ Alakbarli A. A. (name unknown);

21․ Elgün Yadulla oğlu Yunusov;

22․ Khalilov Elnur Ramiz oğlu;

23․ Hüseynov Mahammad Qiyas oğlu.

24. Babazade M. Dj. (name unknown);

25․ Zeynalov. Z.

26. Osmanov N.A.

27. Nağıyev Farid

As of September 27 evening, the Armenian has reported about 200 deaths on the Azerbaijani side.

Azerbaijan launched a large-scale offensive along the entire contact line in Karabakh (Artsakh) in the morning of September 27, shelling Armenian positions and civilian settlements with large caliber weapons. Both Armenia and Karabakh have introduced martial law and total mobilization of their male population. The Armenian side has reported deaths and injuries both among the civilian population and the military.