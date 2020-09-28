Armenia reports 174 new Covid-19 cases, six deaths
September 28, 2020 - 11:34 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The number of confirmed coronavirus infections in Armenia grew by 174 to reach 49,574 on Monday, September 28 morning, according to information provided by the Health Ministry.
Fresh figures also revealed that 52 more people have recovered, while six patients have died from Covid-19 in the past 24 hours.
A total of 1935 tests have been performed in the past day, the National Center For Disease Control and Prevention said.
So far, 43,665 people have recovered, 957 have died from the coronavirus in the country, while 295 others carrying the virus have died from other causes.
