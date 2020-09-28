Azerbaijan employed TOS heavy artillery systems overnight
September 28, 2020 - 13:20 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Azerbaijani military has used TOS heavy artillery systems to shell the Armenian positions in Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) overnight, Defense Ministry spokeswoman Shushan Stepanyan said on Monday, September 28.
Azerbaijan launched a large-scale offensive along the entire contact line in Karabakh (Artsakh) in the morning of September 27, shelling Armenian positions and civilian settlements with large caliber weapons. Both Armenia and Karabakh have introduced martial law and total mobilization of their male population. The Armenian side has reported deaths and injuries both among the civilian population and the military.
Stepanyan said the Armenian side hasn't sustained any losses from the shelling overnight.
According to the spokeswoman, intense fighting continued overnight along the various parts of the frontline.
"As a result of a counterattack by the Karabakh Defense Army units, the rival has suffered heavy losses of manpower and military equipment. The Defense Army has recovered a number of previously lost positions," Stepanyan said.
