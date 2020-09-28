Ambassador: Armenia not planning to ask CSTO for assistance
September 28, 2020 - 12:53 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Yerevan is not going to ask the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) for assistance amid the recent escalation in Nagorno-Karabakh, Armenian Ambassador to Russia Vardan Toganyan told RIA Novosti on Monday, September 28.
Azerbaijan launched a large-scale offensive along the entire contact line in Karabakh (Artsakh) in the morning of September 27, shelling Armenian positions and civilian settlements with large caliber weapons. Both Armenia and Karabakh have introduced martial law and total mobilization of their male population. The Armenian side has reported deaths and injuries both among the civilian population and the military.
"No, there are no such plans on the agenda of our government," Toganyan said when asked whether Yerevan is planning to seek help from the CSTO.
Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Tajikistan are also members of the CSTO.
Top stories
Karabakh President Arayik Harutyunyan proposed to move the parliament to Shushi weeks ago.
The Embassy of Armenia to the UAE said more details about the time of the event will be provided later.
179 people have so far recovered from the disease in Karabakh, while 112 others are quarantined.
The parliament will vote on designating a day for the commemoration of the Armenian Genocide.
Partner news
Latest news
Azerbaijan employed TOS heavy artillery systems overnight Shushan Stepanyan said the Armenian side hasn't sustained any losses from the shelling overnight.
Official: 200 Armenian soldiers wounded in Karabakh Artsrun Hovhannisyan said some of the wounded soldiers have been transferred to Yerevan.
Armenia reports 174 new Covid-19 cases, six deaths A total of 1935 tests have been performed in the past day, the National Center For Disease Control said.
"We’ll see if we can stop it": Trump weighs in on Karabakh violence Trump's comments came after Azerbaijan launched a large-scale offensive along the entire contact line in Karabakh.