Ambassador: Armenia not planning to ask CSTO for assistance

PanARMENIAN.Net - Yerevan is not going to ask the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) for assistance amid the recent escalation in Nagorno-Karabakh, Armenian Ambassador to Russia Vardan Toganyan told RIA Novosti on Monday, September 28.

Azerbaijan launched a large-scale offensive along the entire contact line in Karabakh (Artsakh) in the morning of September 27, shelling Armenian positions and civilian settlements with large caliber weapons. Both Armenia and Karabakh have introduced martial law and total mobilization of their male population. The Armenian side has reported deaths and injuries both among the civilian population and the military.

"No, there are no such plans on the agenda of our government," Toganyan said when asked whether Yerevan is planning to seek help from the CSTO.

Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Tajikistan are also members of the CSTO.