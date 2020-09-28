Armenia unveils more footage from destruction of Azerbaijani equipment

Armenia unveils more footage from destruction of Azerbaijani equipment
September 28, 2020 - 14:46 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Armenian Defense Ministry has published more footage from the destruction of Azerbaijani military equipment along the Nagorno-Karabakh line of contact.

Azerbaijan unleashed a large-scale offensive against Karabakh (Artsakh) in the morning of September 27, shelling Armenian positions and civilian settlements with large caliber weapons and rocket systems. Armenia and Karabakh have introduced martial law and total mobilization. The Armenian side has reported deaths and injuries both among the civilian population and the military.

Fighting continued overnight, with the Armenian troops making significant gains and recovering positions they had lost control of earlier.

