ECHR says will consider Armenia's request against Azerbaijan
September 28, 2020 - 18:48 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) has received a request from Armenia to oblige Azerbaijan to stop bombing civilian infrastructure and will consider it, the press service of the court has said, according to RIA Novosti.
Azerbaijan unleashed a large-scale offensive against Karabakh (Artsakh) in the morning of September 27, shelling Armenian positions and civilian settlements with large caliber weapons and rocket systems. Armenia and Karabakh have introduced martial law and total mobilization. The Armenian side has reported deaths and injuries both among the civilian population and the military.
"The court has received a request for an interim measure. It is being considered." the press service said on Monday, September 28.
It is unclear when exactly the matter will be considered.
In particular, the Armenian side has asked the court:
– to cease the military attacks towards the civilian settlements along the entire line of contact of the armed forces of Armenia and Artsakh;
– to stop indiscriminate attacks;
– to stop targeting civilian population, civilian objects and settlements.
Under the Rules of Court, the ECHR may indicate interim measures to any State Party to the European Convention on Human Rights. Interim measures are urgent measures which, according to the Court’s well-established practice, apply only where there is an imminent risk of irreparable harm.
Top stories
Karabakh President Arayik Harutyunyan proposed to move the parliament to Shushi weeks ago.
The Embassy of Armenia to the UAE said more details about the time of the event will be provided later.
179 people have so far recovered from the disease in Karabakh, while 112 others are quarantined.
The parliament will vote on designating a day for the commemoration of the Armenian Genocide.
Partner news
Latest news
Armenian parliament condemns Azeri aggression against Karabakh Following Azerbaijan attack, the Armenian National Assembly on September 28 adopted a statement.
Kremlin: Russia in contact with Turkey over Karabakh escalation Russia called for an immediate end to hostilities in Karabakh and switch to a political and diplomatic channel.
Pashinyan: Azeri President has asked me a favor, not the other way around He said Aliyev has asked him to not mention the situation in Azerbaijan in his post-revolutionary speeches.
Karabakh reports 27 more deaths, raising the toll to 58 The Defense Army of Nagorno Karabakh has reported 28 more deaths in fighting against Azerbaijan.