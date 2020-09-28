ECHR says will consider Armenia's request against Azerbaijan

PanARMENIAN.Net - The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) has received a request from Armenia to oblige Azerbaijan to stop bombing civilian infrastructure and will consider it, the press service of the court has said, according to RIA Novosti.

Azerbaijan unleashed a large-scale offensive against Karabakh (Artsakh) in the morning of September 27, shelling Armenian positions and civilian settlements with large caliber weapons and rocket systems. Armenia and Karabakh have introduced martial law and total mobilization. The Armenian side has reported deaths and injuries both among the civilian population and the military.

"The court has received a request for an interim measure. It is being considered." the press service said on Monday, September 28.

It is unclear when exactly the matter will be considered.

In particular, the Armenian side has asked the court:

– to cease the military attacks towards the civilian settlements along the entire line of contact of the armed forces of Armenia and Artsakh;

– to stop indiscriminate attacks;

– to stop targeting civilian population, civilian objects and settlements.

Under the Rules of Court, the ECHR may indicate interim measures to any State Party to the European Convention on Human Rights. Interim measures are urgent measures which, according to the Court’s well-established practice, apply only where there is an imminent risk of irreparable harm.