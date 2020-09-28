Azerbaijani kamikaze drone spotted flying over Karabakh’s Martakert

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian Defense Ministry representative Artsrun Hovhannisyan has published footage of an Azerbaijani kamikaze drone flying over the town of Martakert in Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh).

“A kamikaze UAV above Martakert,” Hovhannisyan captioned the video on Facebook.

Azerbaijan unleashed a large-scale offensive against Karabakh (Artsakh) in the morning of September 27, shelling Armenian positions and civilian settlements with large caliber weapons and rocket systems. Armenia and Karabakh have introduced martial law and total mobilization. The Armenian side has reported deaths and injuries both among the civilian population and the military.