Armenian parliament condemns Azeri aggression against Karabakh

September 28, 2020 - 19:07 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Armenian National Assembly on Monday, September 28 adopted a statement condemning Azerbaijan's aggression against Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh).

According to the document approved by the parliament, the principle of resolving international disputes exclusively by peaceful means has been grossly violated.

"Military action against the civilian population – the elderly, children and women – is prohibited not only under international law but also in all civilizations, religions and denominations," the statement reads.

"The international community must take steps to curb not only Azerbaijan's aggression, but also the continuing aspirations of its ally Turkey to intervene in the Artsakh conflict."

The parliament said that Azerbaijan's offensive, carried out with the open support of Turkey, is a gross violation of international law, which must be assessed by the legal and political community of the international community.

