Armenian parliament condemns Azeri aggression against Karabakh
September 28, 2020 - 19:07 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Armenian National Assembly on Monday, September 28 adopted a statement condemning Azerbaijan's aggression against Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh).
According to the document approved by the parliament, the principle of resolving international disputes exclusively by peaceful means has been grossly violated.
"Military action against the civilian population – the elderly, children and women – is prohibited not only under international law but also in all civilizations, religions and denominations," the statement reads.
"The international community must take steps to curb not only Azerbaijan's aggression, but also the continuing aspirations of its ally Turkey to intervene in the Artsakh conflict."
The parliament said that Azerbaijan's offensive, carried out with the open support of Turkey, is a gross violation of international law, which must be assessed by the legal and political community of the international community.
Top stories
"We are aware of the assessment of those elections by the international observers," Anna Naghdalyan said.
The Prime Minister could not reveal exactly how many Tor systems had been delivered due to military secrecy.
Armenian ambassador Hasmik Tolmajian thanked the Senators for the decision on December 18 evening.
Artsrun Hovhannisyan said that only after the Armenian side’s retaliatory fire did the Azerbaijani troops cease shooting.
Partner news
Latest news
CSTO concerned over Karabakh hostilities, urges ceasefire CSTO said the situation is not conducive to the implementation of the 1994 ceasefire agreement.
Azerbaijani kamikaze drone spotted flying over Karabakh’s Martakert Artsrun Hovhannisyan has published footage of the Azerbaijani kamikaze drone in flight.
Watch the destruction of Azerbaijani tanks by Karabakh army The Karabakh Army and the Armenian Defense Ministry are regularly publishing videos from the ground․
Kremlin: Russia in contact with Turkey over Karabakh escalation Russia called for an immediate end to hostilities in Karabakh and switch to a political and diplomatic channel.