Armenia reports 327 new coronavirus infections

September 29, 2020 - 11:26 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - The number of confirmed coronavirus infections in Armenia grew by 327 to reach 49,901 on Tuesday, September 29 morning, according to information provided by the Health Ministry.

Fresh figures also revealed that 184 more people have recovered, while one patient has died from Covid-19 in the past 24 hours.

A total of 2886 tests have been performed in the past day, the National Center For Disease Control and Prevention said.

So far, 43,849 people have recovered, 958 have died from the coronavirus in the country, while 295 others carrying the virus have died from other causes.

