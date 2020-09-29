Karabakh downs two more Azerbaijani helicopters
September 29, 2020 - 12:37 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Nagorno Karabakh Defense Army has shot down two more helicopters, Armenian Defense Ministry spokeswoman Shushan Stepanyan said on Tuesday, September 18.
The Karabakh units had earlier down four helicopters, as well as destroyed 80 tanks and fighting vehicles, 49 drones, 82 road vehicles, and a plane.
Stepanyan said the Armenian troops used Igla surface-to-air missiles to destroy the helicopters.
The spokeswoman also published footage from the ground, showing the moment of downing the aircraft.
Azerbaijan launched a major offensive against Karabakh (Artsakh) in the morning of September 27, shelling Armenian positions and civilian settlements with large caliber weapons and rocket systems. Armenia and Karabakh have introduced martial law and total mobilization. The Armenian side has reported deaths and injuries both among the civilian population and the military.
