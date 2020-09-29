Civilian killed in Armenia in Azerbaijan's shelling from across the border

Civilian killed in Armenia in Azerbaijan's shelling from across the border
September 29, 2020 - 13:22 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - One civilian was killed in Azerbaijan's shelling of the Armenian villages near the town of Vardenis, Gegharkunik province, the Armenian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"This morning, the Foreign Ministry of Armenia issued a statement revealing the Azerbaijani disinformation, which was aimed at preparing grounds for military operations in the direction of the Vradenis region of the Republic of Armenia," the Ministry said in the statement in Tuesday, September 29.

"Minutes after this disinformation the Azerbaijani armed forces attacked the civilian-military infrastructure in the Vardenis region, including targeting the civilian population, as a result of which one civilian was killed.

"In contempt of the continuing calls of the international community to end the hostilities, Azerbaijan, with the active encouragement, political and military support of Turkey, is expanding the geography of hostilities to the territory of the Republic of Armenia.

"The Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Artsakh will give adequate military-political response to Azerbaijan’s consistent attempts to undermine regional security and peace."

Azerbaijan launched a major offensive against Karabakh (Artsakh) in the morning of September 27, shelling Armenian positions and civilian settlements with large caliber weapons and rocket systems. Armenia and Karabakh have introduced martial law and total mobilization. The Armenian side has reported deaths and injuries both among the civilian population and the military.

Putin congratulates Armenia's Sarkissian on ChristmasPutin congratulates Armenia's Sarkissian on Christmas
Putin said Russia appreciates relations with Armenia, which are based on friendshop and mutual respect.
Army build-up: Armenia receives Russian Tor-M2KM systemsArmy build-up: Armenia receives Russian Tor-M2KM systems
The Prime Minister could not reveal exactly how many Tor systems had been delivered due to military secrecy.
France adopts law ratifying new Armenia–EU dealFrance adopts law ratifying new Armenia–EU deal
Armenian ambassador Hasmik Tolmajian thanked the Senators for the decision on December 18 evening.
Azerbaijan fires at Armenia highway for second time in a dayAzerbaijan fires at Armenia highway for second time in a day
Artsrun Hovhannisyan said that only after the Armenian side’s retaliatory fire did the Azerbaijani troops cease shooting.
6 simple facts about Armenia–Karabakh–Azerbaijan triangle

Everything you need to know

Charges brought against Armenia top court chief
Pashinyan: Armenophobia has become a state policy in Azerbaijan
China appreciates Armenia's help in fighting coronavirus
Azerbaijan "using Karabakh conflict to cover up its failure in democracy"
Karabakh destroys 5 more Azerbaijani tanks, 11 drones, 4 APCs According to the Karabakh Army, the Azerbaijani armed forces have also suffered a great number of casualties.
Azerbaijani shelling Armenian villages According to governor of Gegharkunik province, Gnel Sanosyan, no casualties have been reported.
Karabakh downs two more Azerbaijani helicopters Shushan Stepanyan said the Armenian troops used Igla surface-to-air missiles to destroy the helicopters.
Armenia warns will have to use weapons with wide-area effects Shushan Stepanyan said Azerbaijan has been employing TOS-1A heavy flamethrower systems.