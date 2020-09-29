Civilian killed in Armenia in Azerbaijan's shelling from across the border

PanARMENIAN.Net - One civilian was killed in Azerbaijan's shelling of the Armenian villages near the town of Vardenis, Gegharkunik province, the Armenian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"This morning, the Foreign Ministry of Armenia issued a statement revealing the Azerbaijani disinformation, which was aimed at preparing grounds for military operations in the direction of the Vradenis region of the Republic of Armenia," the Ministry said in the statement in Tuesday, September 29.

"Minutes after this disinformation the Azerbaijani armed forces attacked the civilian-military infrastructure in the Vardenis region, including targeting the civilian population, as a result of which one civilian was killed.

"In contempt of the continuing calls of the international community to end the hostilities, Azerbaijan, with the active encouragement, political and military support of Turkey, is expanding the geography of hostilities to the territory of the Republic of Armenia.

"The Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Artsakh will give adequate military-political response to Azerbaijan’s consistent attempts to undermine regional security and peace."

Azerbaijan launched a major offensive against Karabakh (Artsakh) in the morning of September 27, shelling Armenian positions and civilian settlements with large caliber weapons and rocket systems. Armenia and Karabakh have introduced martial law and total mobilization. The Armenian side has reported deaths and injuries both among the civilian population and the military.