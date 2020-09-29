Karabakh destroys 5 more Azerbaijani tanks, 11 drones, 4 APCs
September 29, 2020 - 13:56 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Nagorno-Karabakh Defense Army has revealed that throughout September 29 alone, the Azerbaijani army has lost 11 UAVs, including strike drones, 1 military engineering vehicle, 4 armored personnel carriers, 5 tanks.
According to the Defense Army, the Azerbaijani armed forces have also suffered a great number of casualties.
Armenian Defense Ministry spokeswoman Shushan Stepanyan said earlier that the the Armenian side has shot down two more helicopters.
Azerbaijan launched a major offensive against Karabakh (Artsakh) in the morning of September 27, shelling Armenian positions and civilian settlements with large caliber weapons and rocket systems. Armenia and Karabakh have introduced martial law and total mobilization. The Armenian side has reported deaths and injuries both among the civilian population and the military.
