122mm rocket launched by Azerbaijan landed near Stepanakert kindergarten
September 29, 2020 - 15:25 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Azerbaijan launched a BM-21 Grad (122mm) rocket on one of the residential areas of Stepanakert, the capital of Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh), minutes after unleashing a major offensive against Karabakh.
The Armenian unified infocenter said Tuesday, September 29 that the rocket landed close to a school and a kindergarten.
Russian/Soviet made Grad systems have a relatively short range, but the Azerbaijani military also possesses Israeli-made LYNX and Turkish T-122 multiple rocket launchers (both 122mm), which boast a bigger range.
Azerbaijan launched a major offensive against Karabakh (Artsakh) in the morning of September 27, shelling Armenian positions and civilian settlements with large caliber weapons and rocket systems. Armenia and Karabakh have introduced martial law and total mobilization. The Armenian side has reported deaths and injuries both among the civilian population and the military.
Top stories
Karabakh President Arayik Harutyunyan proposed to move the parliament to Shushi weeks ago.
The Embassy of Armenia to the UAE said more details about the time of the event will be provided later.
179 people have so far recovered from the disease in Karabakh, while 112 others are quarantined.
The parliament will vote on designating a day for the commemoration of the Armenian Genocide.
Partner news
Latest news
Turkey says will support Azerbaijan in diplomacy and on battlefield Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said the solution to Nagorno Karabakh conflict is Armenia’s withdrawal from the region.
Henrikh Mkhitaryan urges int'l intervention amid Karabakh violence The midfielder said an immediate end to this violence and crime against humanity is urgent and vital.
Civilian killed in Armenia in Azerbaijan's shelling from across the border One civilian was killed in Azerbaijan's shelling of the Armenian villages near the town of Vardenis.
Azerbaijani shelling Armenian villages According to governor of Gegharkunik province, Gnel Sanosyan, no casualties have been reported.