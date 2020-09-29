122mm rocket launched by Azerbaijan landed near Stepanakert kindergarten

PanARMENIAN.Net - Azerbaijan launched a BM-21 Grad (122mm) rocket on one of the residential areas of Stepanakert, the capital of Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh), minutes after unleashing a major offensive against Karabakh.

The Armenian unified infocenter said Tuesday, September 29 that the rocket landed close to a school and a kindergarten.

Russian/Soviet made Grad systems have a relatively short range, but the Azerbaijani military also possesses Israeli-made LYNX and Turkish T-122 multiple rocket launchers (both 122mm), which boast a bigger range.

Azerbaijan launched a major offensive against Karabakh (Artsakh) in the morning of September 27, shelling Armenian positions and civilian settlements with large caliber weapons and rocket systems. Armenia and Karabakh have introduced martial law and total mobilization. The Armenian side has reported deaths and injuries both among the civilian population and the military.