Turkey says will support Azerbaijan in diplomacy and on battlefield

PanARMENIAN.Net - Turkey is ready to support Azerbaijan both at the negotiating table and on the battlefield, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said Tuesday, September 29, Interfax reports.

Azerbaijan launched a major offensive against Karabakh (Artsakh) in the morning of September 27, shelling Armenian positions and civilian settlements with large caliber weapons and rocket systems. Armenia and Karabakh have introduced martial law and total mobilization. The Armenian side has reported deaths and injuries both among the civilian population and the military.

The Turkish Foreign Minister said the solution to Nagorno Karabakh conflict is Armenia’s withdrawal from the region.

Çavuşoğlu also visited the Azerbaijani Embassy in Ankara to have a meeting with the Ambassador Khazar Ibrahim and other diplomats, Daily Sabah reveals.