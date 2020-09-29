Turkey says will support Azerbaijan in diplomacy and on battlefield
September 29, 2020 - 16:29 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Turkey is ready to support Azerbaijan both at the negotiating table and on the battlefield, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said Tuesday, September 29, Interfax reports.
Azerbaijan launched a major offensive against Karabakh (Artsakh) in the morning of September 27, shelling Armenian positions and civilian settlements with large caliber weapons and rocket systems. Armenia and Karabakh have introduced martial law and total mobilization. The Armenian side has reported deaths and injuries both among the civilian population and the military.
The Turkish Foreign Minister said the solution to Nagorno Karabakh conflict is Armenia’s withdrawal from the region.
Çavuşoğlu also visited the Azerbaijani Embassy in Ankara to have a meeting with the Ambassador Khazar Ibrahim and other diplomats, Daily Sabah reveals.
Top stories
Moderna’s proposed price would apply to the United States and other high-income countries.
According to reports, Hashimov was the Chief of Staff of the 3rd Army Corps of the Azerbaijani Army.
A spokesperson, said a doctor gave her a vaccination on Friday, then tested positive for the virus shortly after.
Czechs and foreign nationals with permanent or long-term residence will not be allowed to leave the country.
Partner news
Latest news
Merkel: Karabakh sides should return to negotiating table Merkel has urged Armenia and Azerbaijan to reach an immediate ceasefire and return to the negotiating table.
Watch Karabakh shoot down Azerbaijani helicopter The Karabakh units shot down two helicopters belonging to the Azerbaijani army on September 29.
122mm rocket launched by Azerbaijan landed near Stepanakert kindergarten Azerbaijan launched a BM-21 Grad (122mm) rocket on one of the residential areas of Stepanakert
Henrikh Mkhitaryan urges int'l intervention amid Karabakh violence The midfielder said an immediate end to this violence and crime against humanity is urgent and vital.