Watch Karabakh shoot down Azerbaijani helicopter

September 29, 2020 - 16:51 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Nagorno-Karabakh Defense Army has published footage from the destruction of an Azerbaijani helicopter by the Armenian troops.

The Karabakh units shot down two helicopters belonging to the Azerbaijani military on Tuesday, September 29.

Azerbaijan launched a major offensive against Karabakh (Artsakh) in the morning of September 27, shelling Armenian positions and civilian settlements with large caliber weapons and rocket systems. Armenia and Karabakh have introduced martial law and total mobilization. The Armenian side has reported deaths and injuries both among the civilian population and the military.

How Azerbaijan and Turkey prepared to war against Karabakh

A timeline of how the war machine was set in motion

