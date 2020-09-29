Russia: Third parties seeking to interfere "only add fuel to fire" in Karabakh
September 29, 2020 - 19:45 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Kremlin believes that statements by third parties about possible military support to Armenia and Azerbaijan in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict only add fuel to the fire, press secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov told reporters on September 29.
According to him, the parties to the conflict "should be persuaded" to return to a political and diplomatic way of settlement, TASS reports.
"We call on all countries, especially our partners such as Turkey, to do everything to convince the warring parties to cease fire and return to a peaceful settlement of this long-standing conflict," Peskov said.
He stressed that the Russian side maintains constant communication with Yerevan, Baku and Ankara.
Peskov's comments came hours before the Armenian Defense Ministry revealed that a Turkish F-16 fighter aircraft flying in Azerbaijan has downed an Armenian Su-25 attack bomber flying in Armenia's airspace.
Azerbaijan launched a major offensive against Karabakh (Artsakh) in the morning of September 27, shelling Armenian positions and civilian settlements with large caliber weapons and rocket systems. Armenia and Karabakh have introduced martial law and total mobilization. The Armenian side has reported deaths and injuries both among the civilian population and the military.
Top stories
Karabakh President Arayik Harutyunyan proposed to move the parliament to Shushi weeks ago.
The Embassy of Armenia to the UAE said more details about the time of the event will be provided later.
179 people have so far recovered from the disease in Karabakh, while 112 others are quarantined.
The parliament will vote on designating a day for the commemoration of the Armenian Genocide.
Partner news
Latest news
Pashinyan vows "adequate response" to Azerbaijan's expanding hostilities Azerbaijan launched a major offensive against Karabakh (Artsakh) in the morning of September 27.
Photos display shelling aftermath in Armenia's Vardenis The Azerbaijani military opened fire on Armenian posts and communities, also hitting a civilian bus with a drone.
Turkish F-16 downs Armenian Su-25 flying in Armenia's airspace The attack bomber was providing close air support to the Armenian air defense units in the area.
Turkey says will support Azerbaijan in diplomacy and on battlefield Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said the solution to Nagorno Karabakh conflict is Armenia’s withdrawal from the region.