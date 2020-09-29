Photos display shelling aftermath in Armenia's Vardenis
September 29, 2020 - 20:38 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian Defense Ministry representative Artsrun Hovhannisyan has published photos showing the consequences of Azerbaijan's shelling of civilian settlements in Vardenis, Gegharkunik province.
The Azerbaijani military opened fire on Armenian posts and communities, also hitting a civilian bus with a drone. On person was killed in the attack.
Azerbaijan launched a major offensive against Karabakh (Artsakh) in the morning of September 27, shelling Armenian positions and civilian settlements with large caliber weapons and rocket systems. Armenia and Karabakh have introduced martial law and total mobilization. The Armenian side has reported deaths and injuries both among the civilian population and the military. On September 29, the Azerbaijani army began shelling position and civilian settlements in Armenia, which resulted in civilian casualty.
