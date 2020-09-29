Pashinyan vows "adequate response" to Azerbaijan's expanding hostilities
September 29, 2020 - 19:54 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has vowed "adequate response" to Azerbaijan's expanding hostilities against Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh).
"Azerbaijan, with active encouragement, political and military support of Turkey, is expanding geography of hostilities to territory of Armenia," Pashinyan said on Tuesday, September 29.
"Armenia and Artsakh will give adequate military-political response to Azerbaijan’s attempts to undermine regional security and peace."
Azerbaijan launched a major offensive against Karabakh (Artsakh) in the morning of September 27, shelling Armenian positions and civilian settlements with large caliber weapons and rocket systems. Armenia and Karabakh have introduced martial law and total mobilization. The Armenian side has reported deaths and injuries both among the civilian population and the military. On September 29, the Azerbaijani army began shelling position and civilian settlements in Armenia, which resulted in civilian casualty.
Top stories
Marina Ohanjanyan, spokeswoman for the Investigative Service, confirmed the news to PanARMENIAN.Net.
Putin said Russia appreciates relations with Armenia, which are based on friendshop and mutual respect.
The Prime Minister could not reveal exactly how many Tor systems had been delivered due to military secrecy.
Armenian ambassador Hasmik Tolmajian thanked the Senators for the decision on December 18 evening.
Partner news
Latest news
Karabakh army destroys entire Azerbaijani military unit Armenian Defense Ministry spokeswoman Shushan Stepanyan posted a video on Facebook on September 29.
Photos display shelling aftermath in Armenia's Vardenis The Azerbaijani military opened fire on Armenian posts and communities, also hitting a civilian bus with a drone.
Turkish F-16 downs Armenian Su-25 flying in Armenia's airspace The attack bomber was providing close air support to the Armenian air defense units in the area.
Russia: Third parties seeking to interfere "only add fuel to fire" in Karabakh Dmitry Peskov said the Russian side maintains constant communication with Yerevan, Baku and Ankara.