Pashinyan vows "adequate response" to Azerbaijan's expanding hostilities

Pashinyan vows
September 29, 2020 - 19:54 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has vowed "adequate response" to Azerbaijan's expanding hostilities against Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh).

"Azerbaijan, with active encouragement, political and military support of Turkey, is expanding geography of hostilities to territory of Armenia," Pashinyan said on Tuesday, September 29.

"Armenia and Artsakh will give adequate military-political response to Azerbaijan’s attempts to undermine regional security and peace."

Azerbaijan launched a major offensive against Karabakh (Artsakh) in the morning of September 27, shelling Armenian positions and civilian settlements with large caliber weapons and rocket systems. Armenia and Karabakh have introduced martial law and total mobilization. The Armenian side has reported deaths and injuries both among the civilian population and the military. On September 29, the Azerbaijani army began shelling position and civilian settlements in Armenia, which resulted in civilian casualty.

