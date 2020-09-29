Karabakh army destroys entire Azerbaijani military unit

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Nagorno-Karabakh Defense Army has destroyed an entire Azerbaijani military unit, Armenian Defense Ministry spokeswoman Shushan Stepanyan said on Tuesday, September 29.

"The Defense Army of the Republic of Artsakh (Karabakh) continues confidently destroying the servicemen and the military equipment of the Azerbaijani Army," Stepanyan captioned a video on Facebook.

Azerbaijan launched a major offensive against Karabakh (Artsakh) in the morning of September 27, shelling Armenian positions and civilian settlements with large caliber weapons and rocket systems. Armenia and Karabakh have introduced martial law and total mobilization. The Armenian side has reported deaths and injuries both among the civilian population and the military. On September 29, the Azerbaijani army began shelling position and civilian settlements in Armenia, which resulted in civilian casualty.