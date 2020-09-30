UN Security Council urges immediate end to fighting in Karabakh

PanARMENIAN.Net - The UN Security Council called on Armenia and Azerbaijan Tuesday to immediately halt fighting over the separatist territory of Nagorno-Karabakh and urgently resume talks without preconditions.

The UN’s most powerful body strongly condemned the use of force and backed Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’ earlier call to immediately stop fighting, deescalate tensions and return to meaningful negotiations without delay.

The council expressed full support for “the central role” of the Organization of Security and Cooperation in Europe, which has been trying to mediate peace talks, and urged the sides “to work closely with them for an urgent resumption of dialogue without preconditions.”

In a press statement read by the council president after closed consultations, members expressed concern at reports of “large scale military actions” and expressed regret at the loss of life and toll on the civilian population.

Five European council members — France, Germany, Britain, Belgium and Estonia — asked for the closed council meeting following the upsurge in fighting. UN political chief Rosemary DiCarlo briefed members on the current situation.

Azerbaijan launched a major offensive against Karabakh (Artsakh) in the morning of September 27, shelling Armenian positions and civilian settlements with large caliber weapons and rocket systems. Armenia and Karabakh have introduced martial law and total mobilization. The Armenian side has reported deaths and injuries both among the civilian population and the military.