Lebanese plane lands in Azerbaijan after direct flight
September 30, 2020 - 12:18 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - A Boeing 737 plane belonging to Buraq Air flew from Lebanon to Azerbaijan overnight, data from Flightradar reveals on Wednesday, September 30.
It was reported earlier that Turkey is deploying fighters from the Middle East and other countries to Azerbaijan to fight against the Armenian troops in Nagorno-Karabakh.
Azerbaijan launched a major offensive against Karabakh (Artsakh) in the morning of September 27, shelling Armenian positions and civilian settlements with large caliber weapons and rocket systems. Armenia and Karabakh have introduced martial law and total mobilization. The Armenian side has reported deaths and injuries both among the civilian population and the military. On September 29, the Azerbaijani army began shelling position and civilian settlements in Armenia, which resulted in civilian casualty.
