Armenian PM's son set be deployed to Karabakh frontline

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian Prime Minister's wife Anna Hakobyan has said that their son Ashot will leave for the front as part of the country's reserve force.

After Azerbaijan unleashed a major offensive against Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh), both Karabakh and Armenia introduced martial law and total mobilization.

Hakobyan, who is currently in Karabakh's capital of Stepanakert, said she received word of her son's imminent deployment immediately before departing for Artsakh.

"I told my son to put on his uniform and go. I said, son, I adore you, but you should know that there is nothing higher than dying for the homeland," Hakobyan said in a video she published on Facebook.

Azerbaijan launched a large-scale offensive against Karabakh (Artsakh) in the morning of September 27, shelling Armenian positions and civilian settlements with large caliber weapons and rocket systems. Armenia and Karabakh have introduced martial law and total mobilization. The Armenian side has reported deaths and injuries both among the civilian population and the military. On September 29, the Azerbaijani army began shelling position and civilian settlements in Armenia, which resulted in civilian casualty.

Hayastan All-Armenian Fund has launched a fundraising campaign to support Nagorno-Karabakh amid Azerbaijan's aggression.