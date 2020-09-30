Azeri air force pounding without entering Karabakh air defense range ring
September 30, 2020 - 11:48 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Azerbaijani military is active in the north of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), with the air force pounding from a distance, not entering the damage range of the Armenian side's air defense means, Armenian Defense Ministry representative Artsrun Hovhannisyan said on Wednesday, September 30.
According to him, the Azerbaijani Air Force carries out mixed air strikes, also employing Turkish-made drones.
"Air-to-surface missiles are being used. The conversations of the pilots in Turkish have been recorded," Hovhannisyan added.
Azerbaijan launched a major offensive against Karabakh (Artsakh) in the morning of September 27, shelling Armenian positions and civilian settlements with large caliber weapons and rocket systems. Armenia and Karabakh have introduced martial law and total mobilization. The Armenian side has reported deaths and injuries both among the civilian population and the military. On September 29, the Azerbaijani army began shelling position and civilian settlements in Armenia, which resulted in civilian casualty.
