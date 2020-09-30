Armenia-Russia-Azerbaijan summit not possible now, says Pashinyan

PanARMENIAN.Net - Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said Wednesday, September 30 that a trilateral meeting between Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan is not possible at this stage.

"It is not appropriate to talk about an Armenia-Azerbaijan-Russia summit amid intensive hostilities," Pashinyan told Russian media representatives in Yerevan, according to Aysor.am.

"A relevant atmosphere and conditions are necessary for negotiations."

Pashinyan said Armenia has always been ready for a peaceful settlement of the Karabakh conflict.

"But that does not mean Armenia or Karabakh are ready to resolve the issue to the detriment of their national interests and security," the Prime Minister added.

Azerbaijan launched a major offensive against Karabakh (Artsakh) in the morning of September 27, shelling Armenian positions and civilian settlements with large caliber weapons and rocket systems. Armenia and Karabakh have introduced martial law and total mobilization. The Armenian side has reported deaths and injuries both among the civilian population and the military. On September 29, the Azerbaijani army began shelling position and civilian settlements in Armenia, which resulted in civilian casualty.

Hayastan All-Armenian Fund has launched a fundraising campaign to support Nagorno-Karabakh amid Azerbaijan's aggression.