Karabakh: Turkey can't be considered an OSCE Minsk Group member

PanARMENIAN.Net - Turkey can't be considered a member of the OSCE Minsk Group after interfering in hostilities along the Nagorno-Karabakh line of contact, Karabakh's Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday, September 29.

"Turkey should not be involved in any activities related to the implementation of the OSCE-led mediation mission aimed at resolving the Azerbaijan-Karabakh conflict, and should be excluded from the OSCE Minsk Group, for its presence in this international mediation structure equals to encouraging destructive and criminal activities aimed at unleashing a war against the Republic of Artsakh," the Foreign Minister said.

"We emphasize yet again that in the situation whereby Azerbaijan, led by Turkey, ignores the calls of the international community for immediate cessation of hostilities, and consistently refuses to resolve the Azerbaijan-Karabakh conflict exclusively by peaceful means, the international recognition of the Republic of Artsakh will become international community’s collective contribution to the restoration of regional peace and security and create conditions for resolving all remaining issues through negotiations.

"Moreover, the recognition of the solid legal grounds and legitimate results of the realization by the people of Artsakh of their inalienable right to self-determination will become an effective factor in deterring the Turkish-Azerbaijani genocidal policy towards the Republic of Artsakh, which apparently neither Baku or Ankara are willing to abandon."

Azerbaijan launched a major offensive against Karabakh (Artsakh) in the morning of September 27, shelling Armenian positions and civilian settlements with large caliber weapons and rocket systems. Armenia and Karabakh have introduced martial law and total mobilization. The Armenian side has reported deaths and injuries both among the civilian population and the military. On September 29, the Azerbaijani army began shelling position and civilian settlements in Armenia, which resulted in civilian casualty.

Hayastan All-Armenian Fund has launched a fundraising campaign to support Nagorno-Karabakh amid Azerbaijan's aggression.