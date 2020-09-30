Karabakh troops destroy Azerbaijan's TOS-1A rocket launcher

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Nagorno-Karabakh Defense Army has destroyed a TOS-1A multiple rocket launcher of the Azerbaijani military, Armenian Defense Ministry spokeswoman Shushan Stepanyan said Wednesday, September 30.

Stepanyan said fighting along the Karabakh (Artsakh) line of contact is continuing.

"The units of the Artsakh Defense Army are carrying out punitive actions in certain sections of the frontline," Stepanyan said.

Azerbaijan launched a major offensive against Karabakh (Artsakh) in the morning of September 27, shelling Armenian positions and civilian settlements with large caliber weapons and rocket systems. Armenia and Karabakh have introduced martial law and total mobilization. The Armenian side has reported deaths and injuries both among the civilian population and the military. On September 29, the Azerbaijani army began shelling position and civilian settlements in Armenia, which resulted in civilian casualty.

Hayastan All-Armenian Fund has launched a fundraising campaign to support Nagorno-Karabakh amid Azerbaijan's aggression.