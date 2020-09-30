Russia "doesn't approve of Turkey's declaration of support for Azerbaijan"

PanARMENIAN.Net - Russia does not approve of Turkey's statements declaring support for Azerbaijan amid hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh,press secretary of the Russian president Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Wednesday, September 3.

The Kremlin spokesman said the Russian military is very closely monitoring the development of the situation on the line of contact, where fighting continues.

When asked whether Russia has data on Turkey's participation in the conflict, Peskov stressed that all information is being analyzed, and all statements made by international leaders, statements made "at a high level from various countries of the world" are also carefully recorded.

Peskov said that Moscow does not approve of Turkey's statements about political support for Azerbaijan.

"Of course, we do not support such statements, we do not agree with them," the Kremlin spokesman said.

The Kremlin. He recalled his recent words that "there is no need to add fuel to the fire."

In the meantime, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has stated that Ankara will do "what is necessary" if Azerbaijan asks it for military support.

The Turkish foreign minister reiterated his stance, as on Tuesday he also said that Ankara was ready to support Azerbaijan during the escalation.

Azerbaijan launched a major offensive against Karabakh (Artsakh) in the morning of September 27, shelling Armenian positions and civilian settlements with large caliber weapons and rocket systems. Armenia and Karabakh have introduced martial law and total mobilization. The Armenian side has reported deaths and injuries both among the civilian population and the military. On September 29, the Azerbaijani army began shelling position and civilian settlements in Armenia, which resulted in civilian casualty.

Hayastan All-Armenian Fund has launched a fundraising campaign to support Nagorno-Karabakh amid Azerbaijan's aggression.