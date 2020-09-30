Pashinyan briefs Rouhani on Turkey's involvement in Karabakh conflict
September 30, 2020 - 17:10 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan discussed the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, according to a press release from the government.
The leader of the Islamic Republic expressed concern over the flare-up between Iran’s two neighboring states and the ongoing hostilities.
Pashinyan drew Rouhani's attention to the fact of Turkey’s direct involvement in hostilities and provided some details, his office said in a statement, without elaborating.
Azerbaijan launched a major offensive against Karabakh (Artsakh) in the morning of September 27, shelling Armenian positions and civilian settlements with large caliber weapons and rocket systems. Armenia and Karabakh have introduced martial law and total mobilization. The Armenian side has reported deaths and injuries both among the civilian population and the military. On September 29, the Azerbaijani army began shelling position and civilian settlements in Armenia, which resulted in civilian casualty.
Hayastan All-Armenian Fund has launched a fundraising campaign to support Nagorno-Karabakh amid Azerbaijan's aggression.
Top stories
Marina Ohanjanyan, spokeswoman for the Investigative Service, confirmed the news to PanARMENIAN.Net.
Putin said Russia appreciates relations with Armenia, which are based on friendshop and mutual respect.
The Prime Minister could not reveal exactly how many Tor systems had been delivered due to military secrecy.
Armenian ambassador Hasmik Tolmajian thanked the Senators for the decision on December 18 evening.
Partner news
Latest news
Armenia shows footage of takeover of Azerbaijani position for the first time A video published by Armenia shows Azerbaijani soldiers fleeing after the strike of the Armenian forces.
Azerbaijan hands air command of Karabakh offensive over to Turkey Shushan Stepanyan pledged to unveil materials of live monitoring and recording systems soon.
Armenia refutes Azerbaijani clams of using Tochka-U missile system Defense Ministry spokeswoman Shushan Stepanyan described the accusation as "an obvious lie".
Russia "doesn't approve of Turkey's declaration of support for Azerbaijan" Peskov said that Moscow does not approve of Turkey's statements about political support for Azerbaijan.