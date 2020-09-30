Pashinyan briefs Rouhani on Turkey's involvement in Karabakh conflict

PanARMENIAN.Net - Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan discussed the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, according to a press release from the government.

The leader of the Islamic Republic expressed concern over the flare-up between Iran’s two neighboring states and the ongoing hostilities.

Pashinyan drew Rouhani's attention to the fact of Turkey’s direct involvement in hostilities and provided some details, his office said in a statement, without elaborating.

Azerbaijan launched a major offensive against Karabakh (Artsakh) in the morning of September 27, shelling Armenian positions and civilian settlements with large caliber weapons and rocket systems. Armenia and Karabakh have introduced martial law and total mobilization. The Armenian side has reported deaths and injuries both among the civilian population and the military. On September 29, the Azerbaijani army began shelling position and civilian settlements in Armenia, which resulted in civilian casualty.

Hayastan All-Armenian Fund has launched a fundraising campaign to support Nagorno-Karabakh amid Azerbaijan's aggression.