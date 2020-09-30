Russia calls for withdrawal of terrorists, fighters from Karabakh conflict zone
September 30, 2020 - 22:50 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Russian Foreign Ministry has called for the immediate withdrawal of foreign terrorists and mercenaries from the zone of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.
The statement comes amid multiple media reports concerning the transfer of Syrian fighters to Azerbaijan.
"According to information we receive, militants from illegal armed groups, in particular from Syria and Libya, are being transferred to the zone of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict in order to directly participate in hostilities," the statement reads.
"The Russian Foreign Ministry is deeply concerned about these processes, which lead not only to an even bigger escalation of tension in the conflict zone, but also create long-term threats to the security of all countries in the region."
The Ministry called for taking "effective measures to prevent the use of foreign terrorists and mercenaries in the conflict and to immediately withdraw them from the region."
Azerbaijan unleashed a large-scale offensive against Karabakh (Artsakh) in the morning of September 27, shelling Armenian positions and civilian settlements with large caliber weapons and rocket systems. Armenia and Karabakh have introduced martial law and total mobilization. The Armenian side has reported deaths and injuries both among the civilian population and the military.
