Armenia reports 491 new coronavirus cases, 218 recoveries
October 1, 2020 - 11:03 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The number of confirmed coronavirus infections in Armenia grew by 491 to reach 50,850 on Thursday, October 1 morning, according to information provided by the Health Ministry.
Fresh figures also revealed that 218 more people have recovered, four patients have died from Covid-19, while one person carrying the virus has died from other causes in the past 24 hours.
A total of 4134 tests have been performed in the past day, the National Center For Disease Control and Prevention said.
So far, 44,219 people have recovered, 963 have died from the coronavirus in the country, while 298 others carrying the virus have died from other causes.
Top stories
The parliament on September 16 approved the proposal with 116 votes in favor and one against.
Eight ceasefire violations by Azerbaijan – 95 shots overall – were registered on the border overnight.
In Armenia, takeaway food and a pint of beer (around 0.6 liters) cost £4.18 and £1.00, respectively.
A source has published a photo if one of the downed UAVs which it said is most probably ThunderB drone.
Partner news
Latest news
Azeri shelling leaves Armenian journalist wounded in the back Vardumyan was among the group journalists who came under Azerbaijan's shelling of civilian settlements.
Karabakh shoots down three Azeri planes, two more helicopters The Armenian troops had earlier shot down another Azerbaijani helicopter which had fallen on Iranian soil.
Russian TV editor, int'l journalists come under Azerbaijani fire According to information provided by Dozhd, the journalist is safe and has now been taken to a shelter.
Stavridis: NATO intelligence showed Armenians would defeat Azerbaijanis in serious conflict U.S. Navy admiral and former supreme allied commander of NATO James Stavridis has penned an article.