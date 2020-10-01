Armenia reports 491 new coronavirus cases, 218 recoveries

PanARMENIAN.Net - The number of confirmed coronavirus infections in Armenia grew by 491 to reach 50,850 on Thursday, October 1 morning, according to information provided by the Health Ministry.

Fresh figures also revealed that 218 more people have recovered, four patients have died from Covid-19, while one person carrying the virus has died from other causes in the past 24 hours.

A total of 4134 tests have been performed in the past day, the National Center For Disease Control and Prevention said.

So far, 44,219 people have recovered, 963 have died from the coronavirus in the country, while 298 others carrying the virus have died from other causes.