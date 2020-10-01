Azerbaijani helicopter destroyed by Karabakh falls on Iranian soil

PanARMENIAN.Net - Tha Nagorno Karabakh Defense Army on Thursday, October 1 has destroyed an attack helicopter belonging to the Azerbaijani Army, which fell down in the territory of Iran.

The Karabakh (Artsakh) Ministry of Defense declared immediately that the aircraft's falling on the Islamic Republic's soil was not intentional.

"As the hostilities unleashed by Azerbaijan take place very close to the border with Iran, such cases are unfortunately inevitable," the Defense Ministry said in a statement.

Azerbaijan launched a major offensive against Karabakh (Artsakh) in the morning of September 27, shelling Armenian positions and civilian settlements with large caliber weapons and rocket systems. Armenia and Karabakh have introduced martial law and total mobilization. The Armenian side has reported deaths and injuries both among the civilian population and the military. On September 29, the Azerbaijani army began shelling positions and civilian settlements in Armenia, which resulted in civilian casualty.