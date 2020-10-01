Thousands of Armenians demonstrate outside Azerbaijan Consulate in LA

PanARMENIAN.Net - Thousands of Armenian-Americans and supporters gathered Wednesday, September 30 night at the Azerbaijan Consulate General in Los Angeles to protest Azerbaijan's aggression against Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh.

Demonstrators took to the streets, waving Armenian flags and protest signs that said "Artsakh is Armenia" and "Defend Armenia."

The Los Angeles metropolitan area has the largest population of Armenians in the world outside of Armenia.

Participants in Wednesday's protest were urged to adhere to social distancing and face covering guidelines.

Azerbaijan launched a major offensive against Karabakh (Artsakh) in the morning of September 27, shelling Armenian positions and civilian settlements with large caliber weapons and rocket systems. Armenia and Karabakh have introduced martial law and total mobilization. The Armenian side has reported deaths and injuries both among the civilian population and the military. On September 29, the Azerbaijani army began shelling positions and civilian settlements in Armenia, which resulted in civilian casualty.

Hayastan All-Armenian Fund has launched a fundraising campaign to support Nagorno-Karabakh amid Azerbaijan's aggression.