Thousands of Armenians demonstrate outside Azerbaijan Consulate in LA

Thousands of Armenians demonstrate outside Azerbaijan Consulate in LA
October 1, 2020 - 13:14 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Thousands of Armenian-Americans and supporters gathered Wednesday, September 30 night at the Azerbaijan Consulate General in Los Angeles to protest Azerbaijan's aggression against Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh.

Demonstrators took to the streets, waving Armenian flags and protest signs that said "Artsakh is Armenia" and "Defend Armenia."

The Los Angeles metropolitan area has the largest population of Armenians in the world outside of Armenia.

Participants in Wednesday's protest were urged to adhere to social distancing and face covering guidelines.

Azerbaijan launched a major offensive against Karabakh (Artsakh) in the morning of September 27, shelling Armenian positions and civilian settlements with large caliber weapons and rocket systems. Armenia and Karabakh have introduced martial law and total mobilization. The Armenian side has reported deaths and injuries both among the civilian population and the military. On September 29, the Azerbaijani army began shelling positions and civilian settlements in Armenia, which resulted in civilian casualty.

Hayastan All-Armenian Fund has launched a fundraising campaign to support Nagorno-Karabakh amid Azerbaijan's aggression.

 Top stories
Russia calls for withdrawal of terrorists, fighters from Karabakh conflict zoneRussia calls for withdrawal of terrorists, fighters from Karabakh conflict zone
The statement comes amid multiple media reports concerning the transfer of foreign fighters to Azerbaijan.
Artsakh parliament will move to Shushi in 2022Artsakh parliament will move to Shushi in 2022
Karabakh President Arayik Harutyunyan proposed to move the parliament to Shushi weeks ago.
Burj Khalifa, ADNOC building will light up with colours of Armenian flagBurj Khalifa, ADNOC building will light up with colours of Armenian flag
The Embassy of Armenia to the UAE said more details about the time of the event will be provided later.
Karabakh coronavirus cases reach 243Karabakh coronavirus cases reach 243
179 people have so far recovered from the disease in Karabakh, while 112 others are quarantined.
Partner news
 Articles
How Azerbaijan and Turkey prepared to war against Karabakh

A timeline of how the war machine was set in motion

 Most popular in the section
California governor says Armenian school graffiti attack is "sickening"
At least 11 Armenians killed in Beirut blast
Italian Chamber of Deputies ratifies Armenia-EU agreement
Armenia will send support to Lebanon; Needs assessment underway
Home
All news
Overview: Foreign Policy & Diaspora
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Armenia TV cameraman injured in Azerbaijan's fire on Martuni The five-strong crew of Civilnet, another Armenian media outlet, came under Azerbaijan's fire on Martuni as well.
Two Le Monde journalists injured in Azerbaijan's bombing of Karabakh Other journalists too have been working in the same area, the government said without elaborating.
Stavridis: NATO intelligence showed Armenians would defeat Azerbaijanis in serious conflict U.S. Navy admiral and former supreme allied commander of NATO James Stavridis has penned an article.
Armenia: Former military official charged with spying for Azerbaijan The person tried to keep his identity and phone numbers of the intelligence services as secret as possible.