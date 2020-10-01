Russian TV editor, int'l journalists come under Azerbaijani fire
October 1, 2020 - 14:40 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - An editor of the Russian independent television channel Dozhd (TV Rain) and a group of other international journalists came under Azerbaijani fire on the town of Martuni, Nagorno-Karabakh on Thursday, October 1.
According to information provided by Dozhd, the journalist is now safe in a shelter.
The Russian reporter and other media representatives, including two from Lebanon, visited the homes and buildings damaged in Azerbaijan's shelling on September 27-28. They then stopped in downtown Martuni to decide what to do next where they heard explosions from only several meters away. The journalists ran and took shelter in a basement nearby.
Two Le Monde reporters – both of them citizens of France – as well as the cameraman of Armenia TV were injured in Azerbaijan's bombardment of Martuni.
Azerbaijan launched a major offensive against Karabakh (Artsakh) in the morning of September 27, shelling Armenian positions and civilian settlements with large caliber weapons and rocket systems. Armenia and Karabakh have introduced martial law and total mobilization. The Armenian side has reported deaths and injuries both among the civilian population and the military. On September 29, the Azerbaijani army began shelling positions and civilian settlements in Armenia, which resulted in civilian casualty.
Top stories
The statement comes amid multiple media reports concerning the transfer of foreign fighters to Azerbaijan.
Karabakh President Arayik Harutyunyan proposed to move the parliament to Shushi weeks ago.
The Embassy of Armenia to the UAE said more details about the time of the event will be provided later.
179 people have so far recovered from the disease in Karabakh, while 112 others are quarantined.
Partner news
Latest news
Armenia TV cameraman injured in Azerbaijan's fire on Martuni The five-strong crew of Civilnet, another Armenian media outlet, came under Azerbaijan's fire on Martuni as well.
Two Le Monde journalists injured in Azerbaijan's bombing of Karabakh Other journalists too have been working in the same area, the government said without elaborating.
Stavridis: NATO intelligence showed Armenians would defeat Azerbaijanis in serious conflict U.S. Navy admiral and former supreme allied commander of NATO James Stavridis has penned an article.
Armenia: Former military official charged with spying for Azerbaijan The person tried to keep his identity and phone numbers of the intelligence services as secret as possible.