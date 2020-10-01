Russian TV editor, int'l journalists come under Azerbaijani fire

PanARMENIAN.Net - An editor of the Russian independent television channel Dozhd (TV Rain) and a group of other international journalists came under Azerbaijani fire on the town of Martuni, Nagorno-Karabakh on Thursday, October 1.

According to information provided by Dozhd, the journalist is now safe in a shelter.

The Russian reporter and other media representatives, including two from Lebanon, visited the homes and buildings damaged in Azerbaijan's shelling on September 27-28. They then stopped in downtown Martuni to decide what to do next where they heard explosions from only several meters away. The journalists ran and took shelter in a basement nearby.

Two Le Monde reporters – both of them citizens of France – as well as the cameraman of Armenia TV were injured in Azerbaijan's bombardment of Martuni.

Azerbaijan launched a major offensive against Karabakh (Artsakh) in the morning of September 27, shelling Armenian positions and civilian settlements with large caliber weapons and rocket systems. Armenia and Karabakh have introduced martial law and total mobilization. The Armenian side has reported deaths and injuries both among the civilian population and the military. On September 29, the Azerbaijani army began shelling positions and civilian settlements in Armenia, which resulted in civilian casualty.