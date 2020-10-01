Armenia TV cameraman injured in Azerbaijan's fire on Martuni

PanARMENIAN.Net - A cameraman from Armenia TV, Aram Grigoryan, was injured in Azerbaijan's shelling of the town of Martuni on Thursday, October 1, his colleague, journalist Erna Elizbaryan has revealed.

According to Elizbaryan, Grigoryan, who participated in the Four-Day War in April 2016, has sustained a light injury.

The five-strong crew of Civilnet, another Armenian media outlet, came under Azerbaijan's fire on Martuni as well.

The group have not been injured.

Azerbaijan is shelling civilian settlement of Nagorno Karabakh. Several international media representatives have sustained injuries.

Azerbaijan launched a major offensive against Karabakh (Artsakh) in the morning of September 27, shelling Armenian positions and civilian settlements with large caliber weapons and rocket systems. Armenia and Karabakh have introduced martial law and total mobilization. The Armenian side has reported deaths and injuries both among the civilian population and the military. On September 29, the Azerbaijani army began shelling positions and civilian settlements in Armenia, which resulted in civilian casualty.