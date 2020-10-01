Azeri shelling leaves Armenian journalist wounded in the back
October 1, 2020 - 15:48 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - A reporter from the Armenian media outlet 24News, Sevak Vardumyan has been injured in Martuni, Nagorno-Karabakh.
Vardumyan was among the group of reporters and journalists who came under Azerbaijan's shelling of civilian settlements.
"He was wounded in the back, and is currently on his way to the hospital," 24News reports.
Two Le Monde reporters – both of them citizens of France – as well as the cameraman of Armenia TV were injured in Azerbaijan's bombardment of Martuni.
Azerbaijan launched a major offensive against Karabakh (Artsakh) in the morning of September 27, shelling Armenian positions and civilian settlements with large caliber weapons and rocket systems. Armenia and Karabakh have introduced martial law and total mobilization. The Armenian side has reported deaths and injuries both among the civilian population and the military. On September 29, the Azerbaijani army began shelling positions and civilian settlements in Armenia, which resulted in civilian casualty.
Hayastan All-Armenian Fund has launched a fundraising campaign to support Nagorno-Karabakh amid Azerbaijan's aggression.
