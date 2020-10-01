French journalist injured in Azerbaijan's fire in critical condition

PanARMENIAN.Net - Journalist Allan Kaval from Le Monde is in a critical condition after sustaining a serious injury in Azerbaijan's shelling of civilian settlements in Nagorno-Karabakh, the Unified Armenian infocenter reports.

Kaval is currently undergoing surgery at the Stepanakert Medical Centre.

He was among the group of reporters and journalists who came under Azerbaijan's shelling of civilian settlements on Thursday, October 1.

Another Le Monde reporter, as well as the cameraman of Armenia TV and a 24New reporter were injured in Azerbaijan's bombardment of Martuni. A five-strong crew from Civilnet, Lebanese reporters and an editor from Russia's Dozhd (TV Rain) came under Azeri fire too.

Azerbaijan launched a major offensive against Karabakh (Artsakh) in the morning of September 27, shelling Armenian positions and civilian settlements with large caliber weapons and rocket systems. Armenia and Karabakh have introduced martial law and total mobilization. The Armenian side has reported deaths and injuries both among the civilian population and the military. On September 29, the Azerbaijani army began shelling positions and civilian settlements in Armenia, which resulted in civilian casualty.