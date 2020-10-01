Young Karabakh resident accompanying French reporters killed

Young Karabakh resident accompanying French reporters killed
October 1, 2020 - 18:43 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - A young man accompanying Le Monde reporters in Nagorno-Karabakh was killed in Azerbaijan's shelling of civilian settlements, Armenian journalist Hermine Virabyan has said, according to Hetq.am.

Virabyan herself fell under Azerbaijani fire which left two French journalists and several others from Armenia injured on Thursday, October 1.

According to Virabyan, the reporters from Le Monde arrived in Stepanakert, Karabakh's capital, on September 30 and left for Matuni the next day to report on residential buildings damaged in fire. and talk to the locals about the situation.

A young Martuni resident named Grisha joined the group to help them with local tips. When the crew visited one damaged home and were returning to the car, they heard the sound of shells and fled in different directions.

"My French colleagues were calling for help. I saw them lying on the ground, one of them covered in blood," Virabyan said

Azerbaijan launched a major offensive against Karabakh (Artsakh) in the morning of September 27, shelling Armenian positions and civilian settlements with large caliber weapons and rocket systems. Armenia and Karabakh have introduced martial law and total mobilization. The Armenian side has reported deaths and injuries both among the civilian population and the military. On September 29, the Azerbaijani army began shelling positions and civilian settlements in Armenia, which resulted in civilian casualty.

Russia calls for withdrawal of terrorists, fighters from Karabakh conflict zoneRussia calls for withdrawal of terrorists, fighters from Karabakh conflict zone
The statement comes amid multiple media reports concerning the transfer of foreign fighters to Azerbaijan.
Artsakh parliament will move to Shushi in 2022Artsakh parliament will move to Shushi in 2022
Karabakh President Arayik Harutyunyan proposed to move the parliament to Shushi weeks ago.
Burj Khalifa, ADNOC building will light up with colours of Armenian flagBurj Khalifa, ADNOC building will light up with colours of Armenian flag
The Embassy of Armenia to the UAE said more details about the time of the event will be provided later.
California governor says Armenian school graffiti attack is California governor says Armenian school graffiti attack is "sickening"
The profane and racist graffiti attack on San Francisco’s KZV Armenian School was discovered on July 20-21.
How Azerbaijan and Turkey prepared to war against Karabakh

A timeline of how the war machine was set in motion

