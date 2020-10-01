Azerbaijan shells highway in Armenia

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Azerbaijani army has shelled the Vardenis-Sotk highway in Armenia, Defense Ministry spokeswoman Shushan Stepanyan said on Thursday, October 1.

While Stepanyan gave no details from the incident, the Azeri troops first opened fire on the town of Vardenis on September 29, shelling positions and settlements alike, which resulted in civilian casualty.

Azerbaijan launched a major offensive against Karabakh (Artsakh) in the morning of September 27, shelling Armenian positions and civilian settlements with large caliber weapons and rocket systems. Armenia and Karabakh have introduced martial law and total mobilization. The Armenian side has reported deaths and injuries both among the civilian population and the military. On September 29, the Azerbaijani army began shelling positions and civilian settlements in Armenia, which resulted in civilian casualty. On October 1, a group of local and international journalists came under Azerbaijan's shelling of civilian settlements. Some of them have sustained injuries.