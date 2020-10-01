Armenia recalls Israel ambassador for consultations

October 1, 2020 - 21:32 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia has recalled its ambassador to Israel Armen Smbatyan for consultations, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Anna Naghdalyan told a briefing on Thursday, October 1.

Naghdalyan said Israel's shipment of state-of-the-art weapons to Azerbaijan is unacceptable for Armenia.

"It is painful at a time when Azerbaijan and Turkey are carrying out aggression against Armenia and Artsakh," the spokesperson added.

Azerbaijan launched a major offensive against Karabakh (Artsakh) in the morning of September 27, shelling Armenian positions and civilian settlements with large caliber weapons and rocket systems. Armenia and Karabakh have introduced martial law and total mobilization. The Armenian side has reported deaths and injuries both among the civilian population and the military. On September 29, the Azerbaijani army began shelling position and civilian settlements in Armenia, which resulted in civilian casualty.

