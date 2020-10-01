12 Armenian civilians killed since the beginning of Azeri offensive

PanARMENIAN.Net - Azerbaijan's shelling of towns and villages has resulted in 12 deaths among the civilian population in Armenia and Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh).

According to the Human Rights Defender of Artsakh, 11 people have died and 60 have been injured since the beginning of hostilities along the line of contact.

42 people have serious injuries, Ombudsman Artak Beglaryan said.

In Armenia, one resident of the town of Vardenis was killed in Azerbaijan's fire from across the border.

Azerbaijan launched a major offensive against Karabakh (Artsakh) in the morning of September 27, shelling Armenian positions and civilian settlements with large caliber weapons and rocket systems. Armenia and Karabakh have introduced martial law and total mobilization. The Armenian side has reported deaths and injuries both among the civilian population and the military. On September 29, the Azerbaijani army began shelling position and civilian settlements in Armenia, which resulted in civilian casualty.