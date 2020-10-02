Pashinyan: 4 Azeri drones downed in Armenia's Gegharkunik, Kotayk

PanARMENIAN.Net - Four Azerbaijani drones were identified in the Armenian provinces of Gegharkunik and Kotayk and shot down, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said Thursday, October 1.

Azerbaijan launched a major offensive against Karabakh (Artsakh) in the morning of September 27, shelling Armenian positions and civilian settlements with large caliber weapons and rocket systems. Armenia and Karabakh have introduced martial law and total mobilization. The Armenian side has reported deaths and injuries both among the civilian population and the military. On September 29, the Azerbaijani army began shelling positions and civilian settlements in Armenia, which resulted in civilian casualty. On October 1, a group of local and international journalists came under Azerbaijan's shelling of civilian settlements. Some of them have sustained injuries, civilian casualty was reported.