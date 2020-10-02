Putin stresses cessation of hostilities in Karabakh ASAP
October 2, 2020 - 19:13 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday, October 2 stressed the importance of the immediate cessation of hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh.
Putin discussed the situation in Karabakh with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan over the phone.
The Russian leader called for an immediate end to hostilities and the resumption of the peace process, in line with the statement of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs.
The sides also expressed concern over the involvement of foreign militant groups from the Middle East in the hostilities.
Pashinyan once again drew attention to the fact of Turkey's highly destabilizing behavior and interference in hostilities.
The two agreed to continue the contacts.
Azerbaijan launched a large-scale offensive against Karabakh (Artsakh) in the morning of September 27, shelling Armenian positions and civilian settlements with large caliber weapons and rocket systems. Armenia and Karabakh have introduced martial law and total mobilization. The Armenian side has reported deaths and injuries both among the civilian population and the military. international and local journalists too have been injured in Azeri shelling of civilian settlements.
Top stories
Pashinyan said the Armenians used to live in Baku for centuries, "giving the city a genuine trait of multiculturalism."
Marina Ohanjanyan, spokeswoman for the Investigative Service, confirmed the news to PanARMENIAN.Net.
Putin said Russia appreciates relations with Armenia, which are based on friendshop and mutual respect.
The Prime Minister could not reveal exactly how many Tor systems had been delivered due to military secrecy.
Partner news
Latest news
Armenia: Azeri ballistic missiles targeting Karabakh civilian infrastructure The diameter of LORA missiles in Azerbaijan's arsenal is 625mm, while the maximum range is reportedly 430 km.
Erdogan "hopes"Azerbaijan will continue Karabakh offensive The Turkish president noted that Turkey supports "friendly and fraternal Azerbaijan in all possible ways."
CNN: Rebels from Syria recruited to fight in Karabakh conflict Further evidence is emerging of rebels from Syria being recruited to fight as mercenaries in Nagorno-Karabakh.
Azerbaijan twice used Smerch system to strike Karabakh town Armenian Defense Ministry representative Artsrun Hovhannisyan said both strikes left civilians injured.