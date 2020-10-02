Putin stresses cessation of hostilities in Karabakh ASAP

October 2, 2020 - 19:13 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday, October 2 stressed the importance of the immediate cessation of hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh.

Putin discussed the situation in Karabakh with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan over the phone.

The Russian leader called for an immediate end to hostilities and the resumption of the peace process, in line with the statement of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs.

The sides also expressed concern over the involvement of foreign militant groups from the Middle East in the hostilities.

Pashinyan once again drew attention to the fact of Turkey's highly destabilizing behavior and interference in hostilities.

The two agreed to continue the contacts.

Azerbaijan launched a large-scale offensive against Karabakh (Artsakh) in the morning of September 27, shelling Armenian positions and civilian settlements with large caliber weapons and rocket systems. Armenia and Karabakh have introduced martial law and total mobilization. The Armenian side has reported deaths and injuries both among the civilian population and the military. international and local journalists too have been injured in Azeri shelling of civilian settlements.

Pashinyan: Armenophobia has become a state policy in Azerbaijan
Pashinyan said the Armenians used to live in Baku for centuries, "giving the city a genuine trait of multiculturalism."
Charges brought against Armenia top court chief
Marina Ohanjanyan, spokeswoman for the Investigative Service, confirmed the news to PanARMENIAN.Net.
Putin congratulates Armenia's Sarkissian on Christmas
Putin said Russia appreciates relations with Armenia, which are based on friendshop and mutual respect.
Army build-up: Armenia receives Russian Tor-M2KM systems
The Prime Minister could not reveal exactly how many Tor systems had been delivered due to military secrecy.
6 simple facts about Armenia–Karabakh–Azerbaijan triangle

Everything you need to know

China appreciates Armenia's help in fighting coronavirus
Azerbaijan "using Karabakh conflict to cover up its failure in democracy"
Armenian PM due in Brussels March 9 for talks with EU chiefs
Pashinyan: Many wonder why Russia doesn't unequivocally support Armenia
Armenia: Azeri ballistic missiles targeting Karabakh civilian infrastructure
Erdogan "hopes"Azerbaijan will continue Karabakh offensive
CNN: Rebels from Syria recruited to fight in Karabakh conflict
Azerbaijan twice used Smerch system to strike Karabakh town