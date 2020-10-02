Putin stresses cessation of hostilities in Karabakh ASAP

PanARMENIAN.Net - Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday, October 2 stressed the importance of the immediate cessation of hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh.

Putin discussed the situation in Karabakh with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan over the phone.

The Russian leader called for an immediate end to hostilities and the resumption of the peace process, in line with the statement of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs.

The sides also expressed concern over the involvement of foreign militant groups from the Middle East in the hostilities.

Pashinyan once again drew attention to the fact of Turkey's highly destabilizing behavior and interference in hostilities.

The two agreed to continue the contacts.

Azerbaijan launched a large-scale offensive against Karabakh (Artsakh) in the morning of September 27, shelling Armenian positions and civilian settlements with large caliber weapons and rocket systems. Armenia and Karabakh have introduced martial law and total mobilization. The Armenian side has reported deaths and injuries both among the civilian population and the military. international and local journalists too have been injured in Azeri shelling of civilian settlements.