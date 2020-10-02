Viva-MTS one-month privileges for Karabakh citizens residing in Armenia

PanARMENIAN.Net - Viva-MTS announced on Friday, October 2 that the citizens of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) who are now residing in Armenia can use the company's Z tariff plan free of charge for one month.

Within the tariff plan, subscribers will get:

- to use Zoom, Skype, Viber, WhatsApp, Messenger, Zangi, Telegram applications (when using the mentioned applications while the packages provided by the tariff plan are active, the megabytes of the main Internet-package are not consumed. Zoom, Skype: till 31.10.2020);

- 3 GB internet;

- 200 minutes (within the network, to RA networks, Artsakh networks, the U.S., Canada, MTS Russia, "Vodafone Ukraine" [until 31.12.2020]);

- 10 000 on-net minutes (200 minutes after consuming the package), as well as the ability to send 200 SMS to the RA mobile networks.

Each person with an Artsakh passport can get only one SIM card to activate the Z tariff plan at Viva-MTS service center.