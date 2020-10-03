Karabakh President leaving to fight in the frontline

PanARMENIAN.Net - Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) President Arayik Harutyunyan is leaving for the frontlintline "to do [his] part in the battle", according to a statement he posted on Facebook.

"Heavy fighting with varying intensity is taking place along the entire line of contact between Artsakh and Azerbaijan is," Harutyunyan said.

"Civilian settlements, including the capital Stepanakert, are being shelled․

"I am now going to the front line with the special forces to fight my part, because I will be more valuable on the frontline than in the rear."

He urged everyone to immediately stand up and defend their right to live in their homeland without the fear of dying.

Azerbaijan launched a large-scale offensive against Karabakh (Artsakh) in the morning of September 27, shelling Armenian positions and civilian settlements with large caliber weapons and rocket systems. Armenia and Karabakh have introduced martial law and total mobilization. The Armenian side has reported deaths and injuries both among the civilian population and the military. International and local journalists too have been injured in Azeri shelling of civilian settlements.