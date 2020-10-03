Karabakh President leaving to fight in the frontline
October 3, 2020 - 10:46 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) President Arayik Harutyunyan is leaving for the frontlintline "to do [his] part in the battle", according to a statement he posted on Facebook.
"Heavy fighting with varying intensity is taking place along the entire line of contact between Artsakh and Azerbaijan is," Harutyunyan said.
"Civilian settlements, including the capital Stepanakert, are being shelled․
"I am now going to the front line with the special forces to fight my part, because I will be more valuable on the frontline than in the rear."
He urged everyone to immediately stand up and defend their right to live in their homeland without the fear of dying.
Azerbaijan launched a large-scale offensive against Karabakh (Artsakh) in the morning of September 27, shelling Armenian positions and civilian settlements with large caliber weapons and rocket systems. Armenia and Karabakh have introduced martial law and total mobilization. The Armenian side has reported deaths and injuries both among the civilian population and the military. International and local journalists too have been injured in Azeri shelling of civilian settlements.
Top stories
The statement comes amid multiple media reports concerning the transfer of foreign fighters to Azerbaijan.
The Embassy of Armenia to the UAE said more details about the time of the event will be provided later.
The profane and racist graffiti attack on San Francisco’s KZV Armenian School was discovered on July 20-21.
179 people have so far recovered from the disease in Karabakh, while 112 others are quarantined.
Partner news
Latest news
Armenia reports 543 new coronavirus cases, 177 recoveries A total of 3483 tests have been performed in the past day, the National Center For Disease Control said.
Trudeau: Canada probes reported use of its tech in Karabakh He said it is important that the terms of Canada's expectations of non-violation of human rights is respected.
Azerbaijan launches new attack against Karabakh Armenian troops have been thwarting the Azeri military's advance, causing extensive losses.
OSCE envoys urge humanitarian truce in Karabakh for evacuation of bodies The co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group released statement amid renewed hostilities on October 2.