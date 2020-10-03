Azeri targeting of some civilian infrastructure could cause ecological disaster
October 3, 2020 - 12:47 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Azerbaijani military is targeting civilian infrastructure whose destruction could cause an environmental disaster, Armenian Foreign Ministry representative Artsrun Hovhannisyan said on Saturday, October 3.
"Azerbaijan is using long-range weapons to destroy civilian infrastructure that could also cause an environmental disaster," Hovhannisyan wrote on Facebook.
Azerbaijan launched a large-scale offensive against Karabakh (Artsakh) in the morning of September 27, shelling Armenian positions and civilian settlements with large caliber weapons and rocket systems. Armenia and Karabakh have introduced martial law and total mobilization. The Armenian side has reported deaths and injuries both among the civilian population and the military. International and local journalists too have been injured in Azeri shelling of civilian settlements.
Top stories
The statement comes amid multiple media reports concerning the transfer of foreign fighters to Azerbaijan.
The Embassy of Armenia to the UAE said more details about the time of the event will be provided later.
The profane and racist graffiti attack on San Francisco’s KZV Armenian School was discovered on July 20-21.
179 people have so far recovered from the disease in Karabakh, while 112 others are quarantined.
Partner news
Latest news
Armenia reports 543 new coronavirus cases, 177 recoveries A total of 3483 tests have been performed in the past day, the National Center For Disease Control said.
Trudeau: Canada probes reported use of its tech in Karabakh He said it is important that the terms of Canada's expectations of non-violation of human rights is respected.
Azerbaijan launches new attack against Karabakh Armenian troops have been thwarting the Azeri military's advance, causing extensive losses.
OSCE envoys urge humanitarian truce in Karabakh for evacuation of bodies The co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group released statement amid renewed hostilities on October 2.