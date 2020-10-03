Azeri targeting of some civilian infrastructure could cause ecological disaster

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Azerbaijani military is targeting civilian infrastructure whose destruction could cause an environmental disaster, Armenian Foreign Ministry representative Artsrun Hovhannisyan said on Saturday, October 3.

"Azerbaijan is using long-range weapons to destroy civilian infrastructure that could also cause an environmental disaster," Hovhannisyan wrote on Facebook.

Azerbaijan launched a large-scale offensive against Karabakh (Artsakh) in the morning of September 27, shelling Armenian positions and civilian settlements with large caliber weapons and rocket systems. Armenia and Karabakh have introduced martial law and total mobilization. The Armenian side has reported deaths and injuries both among the civilian population and the military. International and local journalists too have been injured in Azeri shelling of civilian settlements.