Karabakh urges international community to recognize its independence
October 3, 2020 - 13:20 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) Foreign Ministry on Saturday, October 3 called on the international community to recognize the independence of Artsakh.
"Since 27 September 2020, the Azerbaijani armed forces, with the support of Turkey and terrorist organizations from the Middle East, have unleashed an aggressive war against Artsakh. The large-scale armed attack by Azerbaijan is accompanied by serious violations of the norms of international humanitarian law, as well as the laws and customs applicable in armed conflict. In particular, the Azerbaijani-Turkish armed formations are deliberately shelling cities, villages and civilian objects of Artsakh with the aim of terrorizing and destroying the civilian population. As a result of their criminal actions, there have been numerous casualties among the civilian population," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
"We welcome the efforts of leaders of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairing countries and the international community as a whole, aimed at putting an immediate end to the armed aggression of Azerbaijan and the de-escalation of tensions. At the same time, we note that all the demands and appeals of the international community are cynically rejected by the triple alliance of Turkey, Azerbaijan and terrorist organizations.
"We call on the international community to recognize the independence of the Republic of Artsakh in order to ensure the rights of the citizens of Artsakh to life and peaceful development. In the current situation, the international recognition of Artsakh is the only effective mechanism to restore peace and security in the region."
Azerbaijan launched a large-scale offensive against Karabakh (Artsakh) in the morning of September 27, shelling Armenian positions and civilian settlements with large caliber weapons and rocket systems. Armenia and Karabakh have introduced martial law and total mobilization. The Armenian side has reported deaths and injuries both among the civilian population and the military. International and local journalists too have been injured in Azeri shelling of civilian settlements.
The statement comes amid multiple media reports concerning the transfer of foreign fighters to Azerbaijan.
The Embassy of Armenia to the UAE said more details about the time of the event will be provided later.
The profane and racist graffiti attack on San Francisco’s KZV Armenian School was discovered on July 20-21.
179 people have so far recovered from the disease in Karabakh, while 112 others are quarantined.
