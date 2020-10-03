Footage shows destruction of more of Azerbaijan's military equipment

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Armenian unified infocenter has unveiled footage from the Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) frontline, showing the destruction of more of Azerbaijan's military equipment and retreating soldiers.

Azerbaijan launched a large-scale offensive against Karabakh (Artsakh) in the morning of September 27, shelling Armenian positions and civilian settlements with large caliber weapons and rocket systems. Armenia and Karabakh have introduced martial law and total mobilization. The Armenian side has reported deaths and injuries both among the civilian population and the military. International and local journalists too have been injured in Azeri shelling of civilian settlements.