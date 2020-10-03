Armenia: Azerbaijan will pay a high price for its crimes against Artsakh
October 3, 2020 - 16:57 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The authorities of Azerbaijan will pay a high price for committing grave crimes against the Armenians of Artsakh, the Armenian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Saturday, October 3.
"In contempt of the persistent calls of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chair countries and the entire international community on the immediate cessation of hostilities, Azerbaijan and Turkey jointly continue large-scale hostilities with the aim of resolving the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict by military means," the statement reads.
"To this end, Azerbaijan has put forward its entire military capacities, reinforced by Turkish military assistance, which includes also foreign terrorists fighters transferred from other conflict zones in the Middle East. The civilian settlements and civilian population on the entire territory of Artsakh are being subjected to systematic and massive attacks, resulting in human casualties and destruction."
The Armenian Foreign Ministry said Azerbaijan's actions aim at depriving the people of Artsakh of their historical homeland by perpetrating mass atrocities.
"The Republic of Armenia, as the guarantor of the security of the people of Artsakh, will take all the necessary means and steps to prevent those mass atrocities," the statement continues.
"The political and military leadership of Azerbaijan will pay a high price for committing such grave crimes against the Armenians of Artsakh, for importing terrorists to the region and for undermining the regional security."
Top stories
Pashinyan said the Armenians used to live in Baku for centuries, "giving the city a genuine trait of multiculturalism."
Marina Ohanjanyan, spokeswoman for the Investigative Service, confirmed the news to PanARMENIAN.Net.
Putin said Russia appreciates relations with Armenia, which are based on friendshop and mutual respect.
The Prime Minister could not reveal exactly how many Tor systems had been delivered due to military secrecy.
Partner news
Latest news
First video proving Arab mercenaries' involvement in Karabakh lands online Armenia was the first to report on Turkey's deployment of thousands of Syrian fighters to Azerbaijan.
Karabakh army reports 51 more deaths in fighting against Azerbaijan Since September 27 morning, 203 Armenian soldiers, including several volunteers, have been killed.
Footage shows destruction of more of Azerbaijan's military equipment The Armenian unified infocenter has unveiled footage from the Nagorno-Karabakh frontline.
Armenia Diaspora Commissioner: Turks terrorizing Istanbul Armenians He also posted a video of cars bearing Turkish and Azerbaijani flags, driving through Armenian neighborhoods.