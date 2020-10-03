First video proving Arab mercenaries' involvement in Karabakh lands online

PanARMENIAN.Net - The first-ever video proving Arab mercenaries' participation in fighting along the Nagorno-Karabakh line of contact landed online Saturday, October 3.

Footage shows a young man carrying a rifle and yelling "Allahu Akbar" several times. He says in the video that "the Armenian dogs have ended us", and they have been heavily bombed.

Prominent researcher on the Middle East Elizabeth Tsurkov said in a tweet that the fighter is Mustafa Qanti, 23-years-old. The expert said the militant was recruited to go to Libya by the Hamza Division, a Turkish-backed faction, and that he has been fighting since the age 14.

Below is a video published by the fighter, with English subtitles for the key parts of his speech translated by PanARMENIAN.Net The subtitled video is free for downloading and disseminating on other platforms.

Armenia was the first to report on Turkey's deployment of thousands of Syrian fighters to Azerbaijan on September 28. International media publications followed suit, as did reaction from the U.S., France and Russia.

Azerbaijan launched a large-scale offensive against Karabakh (Artsakh) in the morning of September 27, shelling Armenian positions and civilian settlements with large caliber weapons and rocket systems. Armenia and Karabakh have introduced martial law and total mobilization. The Armenian side has reported deaths and injuries both among the civilian population and the military. International and local journalists too have been injured in Azeri shelling of civilian settlements.