Armenia NSS unveils info about terrorists fighting against Karabakh

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Armenian National Security Service has published information about the involvement of Turkey and terrorists in renewed hostilities unleashed by Azerbaijan against Nagorno-Karabakh, as well as the panic spreading among the mercenaries.

In a video published on Saturday, October 3, the NSS unveils excerpts from conversations between the Turks and the terrorists.

It was reported earlier that the first video proving Arab mercenaries' participation in fighting along the Nagorno-Karabakh line of contact has landed online. Prominent researcher on the Middle East Elizabeth Tsurkov identified the fighter appearing in the video as Mustafa Qanti, 23-years-old.

Azerbaijan launched a large-scale offensive against Karabakh (Artsakh) in the morning of September 27, shelling Armenian positions and civilian settlements with large caliber weapons and rocket systems. Armenia and Karabakh have introduced martial law and total mobilization. The Armenian side has reported deaths and injuries both among the civilian population and the military. International and local journalists too have been injured in Azeri shelling of civilian settlements.